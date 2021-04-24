Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,969.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

