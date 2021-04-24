Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $707.58 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will announce sales of $707.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $712.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $703.80 million. Donaldson posted sales of $629.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,940. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $39.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

