Donut (DONUT) Price Tops $0.0198

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, Donut has traded down 30.5% against the dollar. One Donut coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $271,212.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.68 or 0.00269359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004029 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00023502 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,768.53 or 0.99755445 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.70 or 0.00623270 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.08 or 0.01006550 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

