Dover (NYSE:DOV) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $159.00 to $170.00. The stock traded as high as $149.39 and last traded at $149.39, with a volume of 836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.83.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $9,652,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dover by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.21.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

