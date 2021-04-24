DP Poland (LON:DPP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.00

Shares of DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.62 ($0.10), with a volume of 300314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.65 ($0.10).

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.45. The company has a market cap of £43.66 million and a P/E ratio of -5.36.

About DP Poland (LON:DPP)

DP Poland Plc owns and operates restaurants in Poland. It offers pizzas such as classic pizza, premium pizza, calzone, pasta, baked pasta, salads, appetizers, roman pizza, and desserts and drinks. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Warsaw, Poland.

