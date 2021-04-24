Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Up to $22.14

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.14, but opened at $23.21. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 17 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFH. BTIG Research began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 390,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,388,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Dream Finders Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.