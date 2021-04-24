Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.17.

DBX stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 138.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.12 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $35,858.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,854 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

