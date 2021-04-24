DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $366.53

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 366.53 ($4.79) and traded as high as GBX 417.40 ($5.45). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 413.10 ($5.40), with a volume of 4,669,772 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23. The firm has a market cap of £5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 408.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 367.04.

Get DS Smith alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 12.82%.

DS Smith Company Profile (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.