Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 1.72% of Ducommun worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 60,712 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $57.88 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $684.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.09 million. Research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.43.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

