Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $14.45 Million Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lessened its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 350,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 503,050 shares during the period. Iridium Communications makes up about 2.5% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned 0.26% of Iridium Communications worth $14,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $11,453,118.60. Insiders sold a total of 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 819,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,015. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.