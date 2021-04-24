Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Lowered to $105.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.00.

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.85 on Wednesday. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Duke Energy by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 79,401 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 32,163 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

