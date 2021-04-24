Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives $56.21 Average PT from Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.21.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.85. 768,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,766. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.76, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,378,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.