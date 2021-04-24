E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 5,000 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $291,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $327,700.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,432 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $214,568.64.

On Tuesday, March 16th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $306,600.00.

On Monday, February 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,249 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $550,785.73.

On Monday, January 25th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $389,050.00.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.84.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QTRX. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Quanterix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Quanterix by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Quanterix by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

