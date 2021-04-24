easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut easyJet from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

