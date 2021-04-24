eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,770 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 90,119 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY opened at $60.91 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $65.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

