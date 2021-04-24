Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

EVT opened at C$117.00 on Friday. Economic Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$91.50 and a 12-month high of C$122.64. The stock has a market cap of C$657.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$118.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$108.97.

About Economic Investment Trust

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

