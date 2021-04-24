Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HSBC lowered Edenred from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of EDNMY opened at $28.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. Edenred has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

