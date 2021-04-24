Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $41.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

