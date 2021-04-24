Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James cut Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 859,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,127. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 171.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 168.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 24.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

