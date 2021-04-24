Edwards Lifesciences Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EW. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.16.

Shares of EW stock opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.33. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

