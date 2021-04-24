Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $93.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.16.

NYSE:EW opened at $97.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $98.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.33.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 63.7% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 579,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

