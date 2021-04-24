EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EHang Holdings Limited is an autonomous aerial vehicle technology platform company. It provides AAV products and commercial solutions such as urban air mobility, smart city management and aerial media solutions. EHang Holdings Limited is headquarted in Guangzhou, China. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ EH opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -173.38. EHang has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $129.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. As a group, analysts expect that EHang will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

