Eidelman Virant Capital Acquires New Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 7,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIMX opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.57 and a beta of 1.93. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMX. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

