Eidelman Virant Capital Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.6% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $183.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.43 and a 200-day moving average of $167.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

