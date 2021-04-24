Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 12,425 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 85.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,425 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WM opened at $135.50 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $136.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.60 and its 200 day moving average is $118.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

