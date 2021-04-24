Eight Capital Cuts Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Price Target to C$0.60

Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) had its price target decreased by Eight Capital from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MAW stock opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.34. Mawson Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.96 million and a P/E ratio of -35.71.

About Mawson Gold

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications and reservations in Finland.

