Eight Capital Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$85.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective decreased by Eight Capital from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CSFB reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$71.93.

Shares of WPM opened at C$53.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$76.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 29.77%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$161,359.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,119,880.47. Also, Director John Brough sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.80, for a total transaction of C$215,094.60. Insiders have sold a total of 134,015 shares of company stock worth $6,586,592 in the last three months.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

