Eight Capital Raises Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$14.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price upped by Eight Capital from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBM. Cormark increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.66.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$9.17 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$10.67. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.12%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

