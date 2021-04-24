Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT Raised to $16.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ELEEF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.93.

ELEEF stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $11.69.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

