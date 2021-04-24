Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Element Solutions posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of ESI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.44. 1,051,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

