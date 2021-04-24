Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ITB opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.27. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

