Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 45,581 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 143.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,337 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,581 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 2.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

