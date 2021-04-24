Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises about 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.54.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $106.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.34 and a 1 year high of $106.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

