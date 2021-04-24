Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.2% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.16.

NYSE EW opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.33.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

