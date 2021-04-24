eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Ltd Ginola Sells 66,745 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 66,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $171,534.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,430,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,942.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Ltd Ginola sold 72,527 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $195,822.90.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Ltd Ginola sold 1,807 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total value of $6,035.38.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Ltd Ginola sold 67,472 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $284,057.12.

On Monday, February 22nd, Ltd Ginola sold 135,418 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $586,359.94.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Ltd Ginola sold 120,218 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $532,565.74.

On Friday, February 12th, Ltd Ginola sold 19,556 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $73,921.68.

eMagin stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. eMagin Co. has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.87 million, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.82.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMAN. HC Wainwright raised their target price on eMagin from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eMagin by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in eMagin by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of eMagin by 34.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of eMagin during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

