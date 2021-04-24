Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.98

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.98 and traded as high as C$29.32. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$28.87, with a volume of 638,956 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.96.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$721.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$715.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 2.8399998 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

