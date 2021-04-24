Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Energizer outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining from continued growth in its auto care and batteries businesses, which drove the top line during first-quarter fiscal 2021. Moreover, distribution gains and shifting of shipments boosted organic sales. For fiscal 2021, the company expects net sales to grow at the higher end of the previously-projected range of 2-4%. This is likely to be driven by favorable demand trends. Additionally, the company is on track with efforts to drive efficiency. Markedly, it expects synergies in the bracket of $40-$45 million during fiscal 2021. However, elevated costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic have been hurdle for the company. Such high costs put pressure on gross margin in first quarter. Additionally, higher operating expenses were a drag.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENR. Citigroup downgraded Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.85.

ENR opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Energizer by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,555,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

