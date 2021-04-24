EnterCoin (ENTRC) Trading Up 47.8% Over Last Week

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 66.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $215,907.72 and $22,039.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 47.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00017737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00056176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00091239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.53 or 0.00647278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.22 or 0.08120960 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

