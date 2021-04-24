Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Raised to $119.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.42.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR stock opened at $106.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Entergy has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Entergy by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,855,000 after buying an additional 257,835 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 830.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 84,808 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Entergy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.