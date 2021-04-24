EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $92.00 at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.69.

NYSE:EOG opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,589,000 after buying an additional 800,986 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $201,217,000 after purchasing an additional 210,619 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

