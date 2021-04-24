Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$587.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$489.58.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$461.94 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$302.33 and a 52-week high of C$489.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$465.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$443.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

