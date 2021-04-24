Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pinnacle West Capital Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) – KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Pinnacle West Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $5.99 per share for the year.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.70 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNW. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $83.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

