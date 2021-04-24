Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alignment Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alignment Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALHC. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $24.71 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

