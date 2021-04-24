Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Rogers Communications Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.92. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RCI. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

NYSE:RCI opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 43,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 78,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,159,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 180,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.