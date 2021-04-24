Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.43.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $69.43.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $2,342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 275,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,209,000 after buying an additional 749,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.