EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

ESLOY opened at $85.34 on Friday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $56.14 and a one year high of $86.26. The company has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.26.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

