Ethereum Gold (ETG) Trading 58.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 44.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 58.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $206,242.43 and $371.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00065283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00018069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00091560 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00054263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.85 or 0.00657608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.97 or 0.07603196 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

ETG is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.