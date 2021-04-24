Etherisc DIP Token Market Capitalization Tops $46.84 Million (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $46.84 million and approximately $764,900.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,931,489 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc. Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Buying and Selling Etherisc DIP Token

