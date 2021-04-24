Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Holdings Trimmed by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Etsy by 11.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 2,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $214.59 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 119.22, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.58 and its 200-day moving average is $184.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.86 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,711 shares of company stock worth $12,587,571. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.09.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

