Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in DexCom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in DexCom by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in DexCom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $415.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.49, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.00.

In related news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total transaction of $772,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $332,096.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total value of $4,715,023.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,581 shares of company stock valued at $16,926,020. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

